Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Crocs is one of 273 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 11.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CROX has returned 167.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -5.03% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crocs is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.66% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CROX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.