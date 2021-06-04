Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Crocs is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 45.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CROX has gained about 61.24% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.15% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.38% so far this year, so CROX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CROX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

