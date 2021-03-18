Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Crocs (CROX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CROX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Crocs is one of 251 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 31.61% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CROX has moved about 30.32% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.13%. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.16% so far this year, so CROX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CROX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

