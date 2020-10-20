Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Crocs (CROX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crocs is one of 238 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 143.75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CROX has moved about 22.99% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.23%. As we can see, Crocs is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.91% so far this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CROX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.