Has Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Crescent Point Energy (CPG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Crescent Point Energy is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPG's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CPG has gained about 24.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Crescent Point Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, CVR Energy (CVI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 82.2%.

The consensus estimate for CVR Energy's current year EPS has increased 570.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crescent Point Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.9% this year, meaning that CPG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

CVR Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +3.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Crescent Point Energy and CVR Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

