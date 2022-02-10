Has Credicorp (BAP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Credicorp (BAP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Credicorp is one of 899 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Credicorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BAP has returned 23.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.1% on average. As we can see, Credicorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, First United Corporation (FUNC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.6%.

In First United Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 62 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.7% this year, meaning that BAP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

First United Corporation, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 90-stock industry is ranked #30. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Credicorp and First United Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

