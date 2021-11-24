Has CRA International (CRAI) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CRA International (CRAI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CRA International is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 278 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRA International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAI's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CRAI has returned 106% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -25.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CRA International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Information Services Group (III). The stock is up 164.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Information Services Group's current year EPS has increased 14.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CRA International belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 42.8% so far this year, meaning that CRAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Information Services Group is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRA International and Information Services Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

