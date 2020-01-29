Has Covanta Holding (CVA) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Covanta Holding (CVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Covanta Holding is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 295 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVA's full-year earnings has moved 6.45% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CVA has returned 2.90% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 5.21% on average. This shows that Covanta Holding is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CVA belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.50% this year, meaning that CVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track CVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

