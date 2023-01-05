Has Coupang (CPNG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Coupang, Inc. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPNG's full-year earnings has moved 175.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CPNG has returned 6.3% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 25.7%. As we can see, Coupang, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dillard's (DDS). The stock has returned 0.8% year-to-date.

For Dillard's, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Coupang, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 40.1% so far this year, meaning that CPNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dillard's, however, belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved -12% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Coupang, Inc. and Dillard's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

