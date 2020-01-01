Has COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

COUPA SOFTWARE is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COUP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COUP's full-year earnings has moved 18.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, COUP has moved about 132.66% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. This means that COUPA SOFTWARE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, COUP belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 93 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track COUP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

