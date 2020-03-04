Has Costco Wholesale (COST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Costco Wholesale (COST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of COST and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Costco Wholesale is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 216 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 1.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, COST has moved about 3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.29%. This shows that Costco Wholesale is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, COST is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.61% so far this year, meaning that COST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to COST as it looks to continue its solid performance.

