Has Costco Wholesale (COST) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Costco Wholesale (COST) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Costco Wholesale is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 0.64% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, COST has gained about 47.88% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 23.10%. This means that Costco Wholesale is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, COST is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.40% so far this year, so COST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

COST will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

