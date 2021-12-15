Has Costamare (CMRE) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Costamare (CMRE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Costamare is one of 138 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Costamare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMRE's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CMRE has gained about 38% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 5.7%. This shows that Costamare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.3%.

Over the past three months, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Costamare belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48% so far this year, so CMRE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, however, belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +58.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Costamare and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

