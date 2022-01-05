Has Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Corteva, Inc. is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CTVA has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.7%. This shows that Corteva, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Coca-Cola (KO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.8%.

For Coca-Cola, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Corteva, Inc. is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, meaning that CTVA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #196. The industry has moved +0.8% so far this year.

Corteva, Inc. and Coca-Cola could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

