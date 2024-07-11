Has Corning (GLW) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Corning (GLW) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corning is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLW's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GLW has returned about 49.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 31.7% on average. This means that Corning is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is American Superconductor (AMSC). The stock is up 146.2% year-to-date.

In American Superconductor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 64% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Corning belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 48% so far this year, so GLW is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #180. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corning and American Superconductor as they could maintain their solid performance.

