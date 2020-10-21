Has CoreMark Holding Company (CORE) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CoreMark Holding Company (CORE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CoreMark Holding Company is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 208 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORE's full-year earnings has moved 5.49% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CORE has returned 7.61% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -10.51%. This shows that CoreMark Holding Company is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CORE belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.10% so far this year, so CORE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track CORE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

