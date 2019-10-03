Has Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Core-Mark Holding Company is one of 195 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORE's full-year earnings has moved 1.68% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CORE has returned 31.44% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 21.90%. This means that Core-Mark Holding Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CORE belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.34% so far this year, so CORE is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CORE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

