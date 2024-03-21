Has Core & Main (CNM) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Core & Main (CNM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Core & Main is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Core & Main is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNM's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CNM has moved about 37.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 11.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Core & Main is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). The stock is up 15.2% year-to-date.

In PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Core & Main belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so CNM is performing better in this area.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +11.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Core & Main and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

