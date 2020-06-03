Has Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corcept Therapeutics is one of 888 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CORT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORT's full-year earnings has moved 2.21% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CORT has moved about 18.35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have about 0% on average. This means that Corcept Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CORT is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.74% this year, meaning that CORT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CORT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

