Has Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Corcept Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corcept Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CORT's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CORT has returned 47.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 11.8%. As we can see, Corcept Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Alkermes (ALKS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.1%.

For Alkermes, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corcept Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 223 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18% so far this year, so CORT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Alkermes belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 558-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -18.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Corcept Therapeutics and Alkermes as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.