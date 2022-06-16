Has Continental Resources (CLR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Continental Resources (CLR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Continental Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Continental Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLR's full-year earnings has moved 57.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLR has moved about 60% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 30.4%. This means that Continental Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, CVR Energy (CVI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 131.7%.

For CVR Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 360.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Continental Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 52.9% so far this year, so CLR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CVR Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved +35.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Continental Resources and CVR Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

