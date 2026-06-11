Has Constellium (CSTM) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Constellium (CSTM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellium is one of 181 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Constellium is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM's full-year earnings has moved 62.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CSTM has returned about 73.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 12%. This means that Constellium is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.6%.

The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Constellium is a member of the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28% this year, meaning that CSTM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, W.W. Grainger belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #155. The industry has moved +8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Constellium and W.W. Grainger as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.