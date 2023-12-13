Has Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellation Energy Corporation is one of 243 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG's full-year earnings has moved 37.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CEG has returned about 32.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 2.5% on average. This shows that Constellation Energy Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Ecopetrol (EC) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18%.

Over the past three months, Ecopetrol's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Constellation Energy Corporation is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.5% so far this year, so CEG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Ecopetrol belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #2. The industry has moved +45.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Constellation Energy Corporation and Ecopetrol. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.