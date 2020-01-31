Has Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Constellation Brands (STZ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STZ and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Constellation Brands is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 179 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ's full-year earnings has moved 4.44% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that STZ has returned about 0.55% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 0.13%. This means that Constellation Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, STZ belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.20% so far this year, meaning that STZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on STZ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

