Has Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Consolidated Water is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWCO's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CWCO has returned 26.2% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 0.6%. This means that Consolidated Water is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DTE Energy (DTE). The stock is up 7.7% year-to-date.

For DTE Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Consolidated Water belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.3% so far this year, so CWCO is performing better in this area.

DTE Energy, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 61-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved +0.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Consolidated Water and DTE Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

