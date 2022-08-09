Has Consol Energy (CEIX) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Consol Energy (CEIX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Consol Energy is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CEIX has moved about 165.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 23.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Consol Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.2%.

The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.'s current year EPS has increased 46.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Consol Energy is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 61.8% so far this year, so CEIX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Consol Energy and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.