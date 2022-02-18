Has Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Concentrix Corporation is one of 307 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Concentrix Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXC's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CNXC has moved about 11.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -12%. As we can see, Concentrix Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ecovyst (ECVT). The stock is up 2.1% year-to-date.

For Ecovyst, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Concentrix Corporation belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.9% so far this year, so CNXC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ecovyst, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 159-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved -19.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Concentrix Corporation and Ecovyst as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.