Has Comstock Resources (CRK) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Comstock Resources (CRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comstock Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 28.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRK has returned 11.3% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 5.8%. This means that Comstock Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Clearway Energy (CWEN). The stock has returned 10.7% year-to-date.

For Clearway Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 107.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comstock Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 26.8% so far this year, meaning that CRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Clearway Energy, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comstock Resources and Clearway Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

