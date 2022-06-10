Has Comstock Resources (CRK) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Comstock Resources (CRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comstock Resources is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 69.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRK has returned 148.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 41.4% on average. This shows that Comstock Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY). The stock is up 54.7% year-to-date.

For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 60.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Comstock Resources is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 68.1% so far this year, so CRK is performing better in this area. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Comstock Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.