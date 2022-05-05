Has Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Computer Programs and Systems is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1186 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Computer Programs and Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPSI's full-year earnings has moved 20.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CPSI has gained about 10.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -10% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Computer Programs and Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Meridian Bioscience (VIVO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.6%.

In Meridian Bioscience's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Computer Programs and Systems belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.9% so far this year, so CPSI is performing better in this area.

Meridian Bioscience, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 95-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved -15.2% so far this year.

Computer Programs and Systems and Meridian Bioscience could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

