Has Compugen (CGEN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Compugen (CGEN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Compugen is one of 1113 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compugen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEN's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CGEN has moved about 62.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.2% on average. This means that Compugen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 58.6%.

In Corcept Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compugen belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 534 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that CGEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 198-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved -3.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Compugen and Corcept Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

