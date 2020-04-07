Has Community Health Systems (CYH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Community Health Systems (CYH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CYH and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Community Health Systems is one of 895 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CYH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYH's full-year earnings has moved 19.81% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CYH has returned 2.76% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 11.98%. This shows that Community Health Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CYH belongs to the Medical - Hospital industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 38.34% this year, meaning that CYH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CYH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

