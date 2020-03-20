Has Community Health Systems (CYH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Community Health Systems (CYH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Community Health Systems is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CYH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYH's full-year earnings has moved 19.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CYH has gained about 4.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -19.92% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Community Health Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CYH belongs to the Medical - Hospital industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 45.10% so far this year, meaning that CYH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on CYH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

