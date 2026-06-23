Has Community Health Found the Right Prescription for its Debt Burden?

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH still carries a debt load that dwarfs its equity value. At the end of the first quarter, long-term debt stood at $10.13 billion, while cash and cash equivalents jumped to $712 million from $260 million at 2025-end. In comparison, the company’s market capitalization is only about $427 million. Its net debt-to-capital ratio of 106.1% remains well above the industry average of 65.6%.

The balance sheet did not become stretched overnight. A heavily leveraged acquisition of Health Management Associates in 2014 left the company with billions in debt that never produced the expected returns. Since then, management has shifted gears. Long-term debt has fallen from $13.4 billion at the end of 2019 through asset sales and the retirement of expensive debt.

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The question today is no longer whether CYH can reduce debt. It already has. The bigger issue is whether it can keep growing EBITDA while bringing leverage down. Net debt-to-EBITDA has improved to 6.79 from a five-year median of 8.48. Adjusted EBITDA topped $1.5 billion in both 2024 and 2025, and management expects a stronger second half of 2026.

Recent divestitures, including three Pennsylvania hospitals, Crestwood Medical Center and its stake in Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, have sharpened the portfolio. Occupancy improved from 52% at the end of 2025 to 55.4% in the first quarter, suggesting the turnaround is gaining traction.

How Are Major Hospitals Positioned?

CYH is not the only hospital operator with significant debt, but its leverage remains much higher than its peers. One of its major peers, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, carries long-term debt of around $39.5 billion at first-quarter end, down 5.1% from 2025-end, and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC has long-term debt, net of the current portion, of $13.1 billion, which inched up marginally from 2025-end. However, stronger earnings and cash flow keep their leverage ratios lower. HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare currently have net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.22 and 2.81, respectively.

CYH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CYH have declined 2.9% year to date, outperforming the broader industry’s decline of 17.2%.

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From a valuation standpoint, CYH trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.04X, down from the industry average of 0.55X. CYH carries a Value Score of A.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYH’s 2026 earnings implies a 148.7% deterioration year over year, followed by 71.3% improvement next year.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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