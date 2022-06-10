Has Commerzbank (CRZBY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Commerzbank AG is one of 892 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Commerzbank AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRZBY's full-year earnings has moved 34.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CRZBY has returned about 12.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -12.5%. As we can see, Commerzbank AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Ezcorp (EZPW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.6%.

The consensus estimate for Ezcorp's current year EPS has increased 17% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Commerzbank AG is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, so CRZBY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Ezcorp belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved -14.6% year to date.

Commerzbank AG and Ezcorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

