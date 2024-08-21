Has Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Comfort Systems (FIX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Comfort Systems is one of 91 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FIX has gained about 60.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.6% on average. As we can see, Comfort Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Construction Partners (ROAD). The stock is up 38.8% year-to-date.

In Construction Partners' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.7% so far this year, so FIX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Construction Partners falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.8%.

Comfort Systems and Construction Partners could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

