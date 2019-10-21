Has Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Columbia Sportswear (COLM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Columbia Sportswear is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 244 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM's full-year earnings has moved 2.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that COLM has returned about 20.25% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 17.75%. This means that Columbia Sportswear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, COLM belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.68% so far this year, meaning that COLM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

COLM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.