Has CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is one of 887 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGN's full-year earnings has moved 743.24% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CLGN has gained about 78.95% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.61%. As we can see, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CLGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.59% so far this year, so CLGN is performing better in this area.

CLGN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.