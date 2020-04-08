Has CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGN's full-year earnings has moved 346.03% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CLGN has gained about 58.77% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 13.13%. This shows that CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CLGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.48% so far this year, meaning that CLGN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CLGN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

