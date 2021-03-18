Has CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored (CLGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 977 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLGN's full-year earnings has moved 800% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CLGN has moved about 23.77% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.67%. As we can see, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CLGN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 445 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.08% so far this year, so CLGN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CLGN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

