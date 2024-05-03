Has ColgatePalmolive (CL) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Colgate-Palmolive (CL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Colgate-Palmolive is one of 191 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Colgate-Palmolive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CL has returned about 16.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2%. As we can see, Colgate-Palmolive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO). The stock is up 3.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Colgate-Palmolive belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that CL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Colgate-Palmolive and Vita Coco Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

