Has Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cogent Communications Holdings is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CCOI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOI's full-year earnings has moved 8.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CCOI has returned about 22.88% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -15.57%. As we can see, Cogent Communications Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CCOI belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.42% this year, meaning that CCOI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CCOI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

