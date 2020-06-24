Has CoDiagnostics (CODX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of CoDiagnostics (CODX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

CoDiagnostics is one of 887 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CODX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODX's full-year earnings has moved 128.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CODX has moved about 1,988.92% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CoDiagnostics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CODX belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.73% so far this year, so CODX is performing better in this area.

CODX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.