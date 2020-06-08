Has CoDiagnostics (CODX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CoDiagnostics (CODX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CODX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

CoDiagnostics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CODX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CODX's full-year earnings has moved 4,900% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CODX has moved about 1,685.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.21% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CoDiagnostics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CODX belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.53% so far this year, meaning that CODX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CODX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.