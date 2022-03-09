Has Clean Harbors (CLH) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Clean Harbors (CLH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Clean Harbors is one of 306 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Clean Harbors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLH's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CLH has moved about 1.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 20.9% on average. This means that Clean Harbors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, CleanSpark (CLSK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.1%.

The consensus estimate for CleanSpark's current year EPS has increased 291.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clean Harbors belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.5% so far this year, meaning that CLH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CleanSpark, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 159-stock industry is ranked #174. The industry has moved -30.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Clean Harbors and CleanSpark as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

