Has Clarus Corporation's (NASDAQ:CLAR) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Clarus' (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock is up by a considerable 43% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Clarus' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Clarus is:

7.4% = US$28m ÷ US$373m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Clarus' Earnings Growth And 7.4% ROE

At first glance, Clarus' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 32%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Clarus was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 45% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Clarus' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 33%.

NasdaqGS:CLAR Past Earnings Growth August 19th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CLAR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Clarus Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Clarus' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 16%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 84% of its profits. So it looks like Clarus is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Clarus is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 4.9% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 9.3% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Clarus has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

