Has Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is one of 892 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMTG's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CMTG has gained about 17.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -19.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Farmland Partners (FPI). The stock has returned 18.1% year-to-date.

For Farmland Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.2% so far this year, so CMTG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Farmland Partners, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 108-stock industry is ranked #103. The industry has moved -22.8% so far this year.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. and Farmland Partners could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.