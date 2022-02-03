Has Civitas Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:CIVI) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.4% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Civitas Resources' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Civitas Resources is:

5.4% = US$76m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Civitas Resources' Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

On the face of it, Civitas Resources' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 14%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Civitas Resources grew its net income at a significant rate of 60% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Civitas Resources' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 0.4%.

NYSE:CIVI Past Earnings Growth February 3rd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Civitas Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Civitas Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Civitas Resources' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 23%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 77% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Civitas Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 18% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Civitas Resources certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

