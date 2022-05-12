Has Civeo (CVEO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Civeo (CVEO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Civeo is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Civeo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVEO's full-year earnings has moved 22.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CVEO has moved about 32.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -33.2%. This means that Civeo is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Marriott International (MAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1%.

In Marriott International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Civeo is a member of the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.9% so far this year, meaning that CVEO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Marriott International is also part of the same industry.

Civeo and Marriott International could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

