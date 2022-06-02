Has City Holding (CHCO) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has City Holding (CHCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

City Holding is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 893 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. City Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHCO's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CHCO has returned about 0.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -10% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that City Holding is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG). The stock is up 25% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, City Holding belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.3% this year, meaning that CHCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. falls under the REIT and Equity Trust industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #171. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to City Holding and Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

